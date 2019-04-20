Westport News: Two Officers Assaulted

#Westport CT– At approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, Westport officers responded to multiple reports regarding a male in his underwear walking on Post Road East without shoes. One of the callers reported the male had defecated on the sidewalk by Winslow Park. Officers located the male on Myrtle Avenue in the area of Church Lane. The first responding officer approached the suspect to check on his welfare and was immediately struck in the face and a struggle ensued. Additional officers arrived on scene and attempted to subdue the suspect, who actively resisted being taken into custody. One officer was bitten during the incident.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle and was transported to the hospital. The two injured officers were also transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment. The suspect remains in custody at this time and will be charged with 3 counts of 53a-167c Assault of Public Safety Personnel and 53a-181 Breach of Peace upon his release. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming. The identity of the suspect will be released following formal charges.

