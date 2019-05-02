Bridgeport Paving

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announced today that the City of Bridgeport will resume paving Thursday, May 2, 2019, on Albion Street. Due to inclement weather conditions, last year’s street paving was suspended early. The Department of Public Facilities will pick up where they had left off with paving Bridgeport’s West End and Westside. The paving is anticipated to last until early June weather permitting.

During this time, drivers are continued to be advised of the following:

o Adhere to “No Parking” signs that will be posted to roadways 24 hours prior to paving. These areas will be enforced, and towing will take place if a car is parked on a road that is planned to be paved.

o Follow the detour signs that will be posted while paving is taking place. Please plan accordingly and understand that it may take extra time to get to your destination.

o Drive carefully and look out for raised structures and manhole covers that may still be exposed and raised until paving has taken place.

For more information, visit the City of Bridgeport Public Facilities website at www.Bridgeportct.gov/PublicFacilities.

