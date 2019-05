2019-05-02 @ 12:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from Garden Drive and then a call from Fairview Avenue for shots fired. A few minutes later police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital shot in the hip, the person was driven to the hospital by a friend and there are bullet holes in the vehicle. Shell casing have been located at Tremont and Madison according to radio reports.

