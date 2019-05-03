Bridgeport News: Fowl Play At KFC

2019-05-03 @ 2:45pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person came into the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 325 Boston Avenue in search of a job and spoke with the manager. Unhappy with the manager’s answer he began assaulting the manager according to first responders. To defend himself, the manager allegedly grabbed a pot of hot water and threw it at his assailant who then fled and attempted to drive to Bridgeport Hospital. He made it as far as 790 Boston Avenue where first responders transported him to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital with burns to his chest. The manager was treated by EMS for head injuries.