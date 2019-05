2019-05-03 –#Bridgeport CT–Amr Wasfi, 74, of Derby was charged with animal cruelty and third degree larceny after detectives raided the Black Rock Animal Hospital located at 2877 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. The affidavit said the veterinarian performed unnecessary surgery on a dog back in February and a fired nurse told investigators that she told the doctor she was leaving for the day and the doctor became enraged and allegedly struck a four-month-old kitten he was spaying at the time.