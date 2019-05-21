Bridgeport News: Homicide Victim Identified

On May 19, 2019 at 2128 hours, an assault was reported at 731 Noble Avenue (Mambo Grocery). Upon arrival officers found the victim, Miguel Lopez 10/24/63, lying on the floor inside this location. Lopez was unable to communicate with officers and was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital where he died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the assault. The assault may have occurred over a dispute involving money owed to the assailants. Three Hispanic males can be seen on surveillance video chasing Lopez. One male attacks Lopez with a long wood stick or bat, and a second male is seen kicking Lopez repeatedly while he is on the ground.

Any officer who may have information about this homicide, including the identities of the assailants depicted in the video are asked to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242.