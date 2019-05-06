Trumbull News: Fatal Crash Victim Identified.

#Trumbull CT–The Trumbull man that died Friday evening following a motor vehicle accident on Daniels Farm Rd., near Heatherfield Dr., has been identified as Eric Gabrielson, age 54, of Oldfield Rd.Trumbull, CT. Gabrielson was driving a Toyota pick-up southerly on Daniels Farm Rd. when itcrossed into the northbound lane and struck the driver’s side of a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling northerly. The impact caused the Volkswagen to spin around before coming to rest ona nearby residential lawn, and the Toyota eventually came to rest against a nearby residence.The Trumbull Police Traffic officers are continuing the investigation into this accident, assisted by Fairfield Police Department’s Traffic Division. As of this time, the cause of the accident is unknown, but officers are working to determine whether Gabrielson’s medical condition may have played a role in the accident. (Trumbull Police Press Release)