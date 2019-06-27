Fairfield Center Station Repaving Project Scheduled for July 8 – 19

A repaving and repair project will begin Monday, July 8th at the Fairfield Center Station NY/Westbound Lot. Work is expected to be complete by Friday, July 19th.

The lot will be worked on in 2 phases. Phase 1 will be the Unquowa Road side; phase 2, the Mill Plain side. The entrance will be closed on the side of the lot undergoing repair/repaving. There will be no designated permit or day parking areas during the project period.

Parking will be available in the other half of the lot, Mill Plain Lot, Tomlinson lower lot, Tomlinson upper lot behind school (though limited) and the small lot immediately south of Roger Ludlowe Middle School. Please click here for a map of available parking.

Additionally, Fairfield Metro will honor Fairfield Center permit holders provided they:

Access the lot through CASH Lane ONLY

Display new (orange) permits on rear-view mirror or lower driver-side windshield

Park before 10am

Day parkers may park at Metro and will pay the same $6.00 fee to the attendant or at the trailer.

Please note there will be NO OVERNIGHT PARKING after July 5th at the Fairfield Center Station. Violators may be towed if the work cannot be done.

For updates and any last minute changes, please check the Parking Authority home page. If any questions, please call the Parking Authority (203-256-3053).

