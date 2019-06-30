2:39pm–Extensive storm damage from Norwalk to Bridgeport and all points in between. Lots of reports of downed trees blocking roadways. Extensive power outages.

#Fairfield CT– Downed trees and power lines has a person stuck in the vehicle in front of St. Paul’s Church on the Old Post Road.

#Westport CT– People trapped in the cars due to downed trees on Westport Avenue both in Westport and Fairfield.

#Easton CT– Route 58 and 136 area has no power and no traffic lights are working.

#Fairfield CT– Sturges Highway numerous downed trees blocking the roadway in both directions.

#Bridgeport CT– Numerous power outages reported.

Please feel free to report damage in your area and post pictures in this thread.

Here is I-95 southbound near exit 21: