Storm Damage

2:39pm–Extensive storm damage from Norwalk to Bridgeport and all points in between.  Lots of reports of downed trees blocking roadways.  Extensive power outages.

 

#Fairfield CT– Downed trees and power lines has a person stuck in the vehicle in front of St. Paul’s Church on the Old Post Road.

 

#Westport CT– People trapped in the cars due to downed trees on Westport Avenue both in Westport and Fairfield.

 

#Easton CT– Route 58 and 136 area has no power and no traffic lights are working.

 

#Fairfield CT– Sturges Highway numerous downed trees blocking the roadway in both directions.

 

#Bridgeport CT– Numerous power outages reported.

 

Please feel free to report damage in your area and post pictures in this thread.

 

Here is I-95 southbound near exit 21:

