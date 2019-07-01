Fairfield News: 6 Injured In Deck Collapse

2019-06-30 @ 6:40pm–#Fairfield CT–Firefighters were called for a deck collapse on Rhode Island Avenue (across from the Metro Train Station). Assistant Fire Chief Scott Bisson said six people were injured, one seriously. The deck had collapsed away from the house so no one was trapped under the deck. Bisson said the injuries was consistent with a fall from eight feet. Stratford EMS provided mutual support of additional ambulance and EMS personnel. The building inspector has been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the collapse.