Fairfield News: Former Police Chief’s Bicycle Stolen

2019-07-04 @ 9:38pm–#Fairfield CT– I’m sure this is something former Police Chief David Peck heard a lot as a patrol officer, that he left it unattended for a minute. Well that is what happen to the former chief, he left his bicycle unattended for a just a moment while on South Pine Creek Road and realized it was taken. He got in his car and was able to locate the thief with the bicycle and followed him to Avalon Gates where he lost track of the suspect. Police spokesperson Captain Robert Kalamaris confirmed that the suspect and the bike are gone. The moral of the story is that crime doesn’t care who you are even in the nicest of neighborhoods, and that it only takes a moment!

