Census 2020 Information Forum

#Bridgeport CT– On Wednesday, the Bridgeport Complete Count Co-Chairs and State of CT Co-Chair presented an information forum of the “Bridgeport Counts” U.S. Census 2020 Campaign. Bridgeport is proud to be the first city in Connecticut to pass local resolutions creating a municipally led “Complete Count Task Force” to ensure that the 2020 Census in Bridgeport is as accurate as possible. An accurate count is important to ensure the city receives the proper federal funding to not only provide services.