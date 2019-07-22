07/16/2019–#Fairfield CT–On 07/16/2019 Officers responded to 233 Algonquin Road for a report of a residential burglar alarm. Officers arrived to find a basement door that was forced open. After contacting the homeowner, it was discovered that the home was burglarized and personal property was missing. While canvassing the neighborhood, a second residential alarm activated at 133 Algonquin Road, Officers discovered an additional burglary took place at this address and began to investigate further. During a neighborhood canvass, officers were able to obtain surveillance footage from a home security system, which identified a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood at the time of the burglaries. Further investigation revealed the identity of one of the suspects,

Robert Thompson DOB 03/20/1971, of Yaremich Drive, Bridgeport. On 07/18/2019 at approximately 9:00 am, Detectives met with Robert Thompson and located property that was taken from the two burglaries in Thompson’s vehicle, and on his person. He was taken into custody and processed at Fairfield Police Headquarters. Robert Thompson DOB 03/20/1971 of Yaremich Drive, Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of Burglary 3 rd Degree, Larceny 1 st Degree, and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3 rd Degree for the burglaries occurring at 131 Algonquin Road and 233 Algonquin Road. Thompson’s bond was set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on July 29, 2019. (Booking Photo Attached) This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (203)254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637)

(Fairfield Police Press Release)