Bradley Joins Local Lawmakers, Police to Announce the Connecticut Big 3 Ball Out

HARTFORD, CT – State Senator Dennis Bradley (D-Bridgeport) joined New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, Shelton Police Chief Shawn Sequiera and state Representative Chris Rosario (D-Bridgeport) to announce the sixth annual Connecticut Big 3 Ball Out. Formerly known as the “Hoop it Up,” tournament, the multi-city basketball tourney will take place August 3 and 4 on Church Street in New Haven.

“This tournament is a great way to bring our cities together around friendly competition,” said Sen. Bradley. “I applaud all those involved with organizing this event, as it provides a positive outlet for many aspiring hoopers in the Park City. Bridgeport has a proud hoops history and the Connecticut Big 3 Ball Out is a chance for lovers of the sport, young or old, to write a page in that history book.”

The popular basketball tournament attracts players from across the state and region, with athletes from New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island forming teams and coming to New Haven to participate. Taking place in front of city hall, the two-day tourney consists of multiple teams broken down by age group. Basketball players as young as seven can form a team. Three hundred and fifty players are participating in the Connecticut Big 3 Ball Out this year.

The Church Street strip between Elm and Chapel Street will be closed off to traffic. The streets will house a dozen basketball courts for the tournament, which is free for fans to attend. The hoops tournament opens with a Celebrity Game at 10 am on August 3. Eight officials from Bridgeport, New Haven and Hartford, including Park City Mayor Joe Ganim, will tip off the tournament with a game.

