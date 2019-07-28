Westport News: Failure To Appear

#Westport CT—On the morning of Tuesday July 16, 2019 a bail enforcement agent responded to police headquarters with Daniel Cabrera-Otero in custody. Computer checks confirmed that Cabrera- Otero currently held two outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court. He was turned over to the custody of this agency for processing. One warrant was stemming from an original arrest on felony charges by this agency on which Cabrera-Otero failed to appear as scheduled at Norwalk Superior Court. Bond for this offense was court set at $35,000.00. The second warrant was stemming from an original arrest on misdemeanor charges by the Bridgeport Police Department on which Cabera-Otero failed to appear as scheduled in Bridgeport Superior Court. Bond for this offense was court set at $40,000.00. Cabrera-Otero was unable to post these bonds and was transported to Norwalk Superior Court on Monday July 16, 2019 for arraignment.

