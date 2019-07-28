On Sunday March 17, 2019 at approximately 4:38pm officers responded to Home Goods, 1850 Post Road East, on a complaint of a stolen wallet. The victim reported that while shopping in the store she noticed that her wallet was missing from her purse. She reported that the missing wallet contained cash and numerous credit cards. The victim then began to receive notifications from her credit card companies that a large purchase had been made, and a second large purchase had been attempted, at two different local businesses. These transactions were being made/attempted on the credit cards that had been stolen from her wallet.

Surveillance video was obtained from the locations at which the credit cards were used to make and attempt these unauthorized purchases. Through review of the surveillance video it was learned that that there were a total of three suspects working together in this incident; one male and two females. Through investigation as well as through information sharing by members of the detective bureau with other law enforcement agencies using still photographs of the suspects taken from video surveillance, one of the female suspects was positively identified as Francisca Duran-Cabrera. An arrest warrant was obtained for Duran-Cabrera and was marked for extradition.

Duran-Cabrera was ultimately taken into custody by law enforcement authorities in the state of Massachusetts. On Thursday July 18, 2019 Duran-Cabrera was extradited back to Connecticut by members of the Westport Police Department’s detective bureau where she was formally charged in connection with the original incident. Duran-Cabrera was charged with violations of 53a-128c(a) Theft of a Credit Card, 53a- 128d Illegal Use of a Credit Card, 53a-129d Identity Theft Third Degree, 53a-48 (53a-128c(a)) Conspiracy to Commit Theft of a Credit Card, 53a-48(53a-128d) Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Use of a Credit Card, and 53a-48(53a-129d) Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft Third Degree.

