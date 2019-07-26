Stratford News: Sexual Assault Arrest

On July 23, 2019 The Stratford Police Department responded to a report of a preteen who was sexually assaulted in Town. It was determined the preteen met the suspect through the social media application “Snapchat”. The suspect created fake profiles on several social media applications. Using the fake profile the suspect lured the preteen from a residence where he sexually assaulted victim. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Reginald W Sharp (DOB 03/13/1985) of Bridgeport. Sharp is a convicted sex offender currently on the sex offender registry. During the late evening on July 23, 2019 Stratford Detectives with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Safe Streets Task Force and State of Connecticut Department of Probation located and arrested Sharp. He was charged with Sexual Assault 1st Degree, Enticing a Minor Using a Computer and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He is being held on a $2 million dollar bond.

Anyone who has additional information about Sharp is encouraged to contact the Stratford Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-381-2098 or can text 203-726-0275 24/7. Parents should be reminded that they should closely monitor their children’s social media accounts on a regular basis as many social media applications can be havens for predators.

(Stratford Police Press Release and Photos)