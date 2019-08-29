Back to School Safety Tips

As summer draws to a close, back-to-school season is in full effect. Remember to safely share the roads with school buses, pedestrians and bicyclists, and provide children with the necessary knowledge to stay safe at school. Whether children walk, ride their bicycle or take the bus to school, it is extremely important that they – and the motorists around them – take proper safety precautions

Slow Down: Back to School Means Sharing the Road School days bring congestion: Yellow school buses are picking up their children, kids on bikes are hurrying to get to school before the bell rings, and hurried parents are trying to drop their kids off before work. It is never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present – especially before and after school. If You’re Dropping Off Schools often have very specific drop-off procedures for the school year. Make sure you know them for the safety of all kids. More children are hit by cars near schools than at any other location, according to the National Safe Routes to School program. The

following apply to all school zones:

 Don’t double park; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles

 Do not load or unload children across the street from the school

 Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school

Sharing the Road with Young Pedestrians

According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are 4 to 7 years old and are walking. They are hit by the bus, or by a motorist illegally passing a stopped bus. A few precautions go a long way toward keeping children safe:

 Do not block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn,

forcing pedestrians to go around you; this could put them in the path of moving

traffic

 In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians

crossing the crosswalk or intersection

 Always stop for a school crossing guard holding up a stop sign

 Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and

parks, and in all residential areas

 Do not honk or rev your engine to scare a pedestrian, even if you have the right

of way

 Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians

Sharing the Road with School Buses

If you are driving behind a bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car. It will give you more time to stop once the yellow lights start flashing. It is illegal in Connecticut to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.

 Never pass a bus from behind – or from either direction if you are on an undivided road – if it is stopped to load or unload children

 If the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop

 The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus

 Be alert; children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks

 By exercising a little extra care and caution, drivers and pedestrians can co-exist safely in school zones.

