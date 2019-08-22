Boxing Comes To Bridgeport

#Bridgeport CT—Mayor Joe Ganim was joined by representatives of our state delegation and the CT Boxing Commission for a joint announcement with Webster Bank Arena, Bellator, and Mohegan Sun Entertainment officials formally welcoming Bellator MMA to Bridgeport Connecticut. Webster Bank Arena’s website says “Matt Mitrione will once again lace up the gloves in a main event against Kharitonov after an inadvertent shot put an abrupt end to their first matchup at Bellator 215 this past February”. For event details visit: https://www.websterbankarena.com/events/detail/bellator-mma