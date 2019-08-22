Bridgeport News: Kitties & Firefighters Okay!

2019-08-21 #Bridgeport CT– Yesterday there was a fire located at 1042 Iranistan Avenue. Originally it was reported that one firefighter and one civilian was treated at the scene. I later learned that it was four firefighters. I met Fire Chief Thode this afternoon and he updated us on the fire. He said that four firefighters were treated at the scene, three were transported to the hospital and one stayed overnight at the hospital for observation. The number one question everyone wanted to know in the comments was how were the kitties. Chief Thode said to the best of his knowledge all the cats were accounted for and in good shape!