Fairfield News: Sister Stabs Brother

Fairfield Police UPDATE: Officers responded to Lakeside Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance between adult children in their 50’s and 60’s who live with their 90 year old mother. Further investigation revealed that the suspect attacked the victim with a razor, causing minor injuries to the neck. The suspect sustained a laceration on the hand during the incident.

Veronica Klaff 05/28/1961 is under arrest for assault 2nd and is going to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

The victim and mother are being transported to St Vincent’s

