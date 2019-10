#Bridgeport CT–Our annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is coming up on Saturday, October 26th from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at Blackham School on 425 Thorme Street! This is a great, FREE opportunity for you to simply drop off your old electronics, cleaners, paints, and more to have it all properly disposed of. Please visit BridgeportCT.gov/ HazardousWaste for a list of what and what not to bring.

