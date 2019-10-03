Connecticut’s First Vaping Death

#Hartford, CT— U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) released the following statement regarding the first known vaping-related death in Connecticut:

The vaping epidemic has now hit home – tragically. This epidemic now exploding in force has turned deadly here. Everyday teens are starting lifetimes of addiction and disease, thinking vaping is harmless. As I have warned repeatedly over years, e-cigarettes deliver powerfully addictive nicotine, dangerous chemicals, and unknown poisons. The FDA must act before there are more deaths and more lives put in peril. It should ban flavors immediately, and take other necessary long overdue steps.

On Friday at 11 am, Blumenthal will conduct a roundtable conversation with students at A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford regarding the dangers of vaping.

