Blumenthal Applauds Animal Cruelty Law

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joined advocates to urge President Donald Trump to swiftly sign the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act into law following unanimous approval by the House and Senate.

This bipartisan bill, championed by Blumenthal and Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), outlaws a heinous form of animal abuse known as “crushing,” in which individuals maim and torture animals.

The PACT Act would ensure that individuals found guilty of torturing animals face felony charges, fines, and up to seven years in prison.

