Bridgeport News: Cops Called On Kids Fundraising

2019-11-10@1:57pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were called to 210 Boston Avenue because the security officer at American Steakhouse said that there were children between the ages of 5 and 8 selling fundraising candy without a permit. Since getting follow up information from spokesperson Terron Jones and Rowena White, have been impossible lately I drove up to get a follow up to the story. I’m happy to report that there was an adult there, Christopher Ledend said that they were permitted to sell there and often times the cops purchase from them. Christopher said his group Play4Youths.com raises funds for children. Their website https://www.play4youths.com/ says: “At Play4Youths we are raising funds to support and promote the visions of our youths and inspire them to obtain lifetime achievements. Our summer program provides Bridgeport youths with enriching experiences and opportunities like camping trips, fishing contests, and field trips to places like the South Norwalk Maritime Aquarium, Six Flags Great Adventures, and much more. Through your donations and contributions, we are able to raise public awareness as to the needs of our youth and community.

I’m glad the cops were called so that I can bring light to this outstanding organization. To learn more about them or to help out financially, visit their website at https://www.play4youths.com/