Bridgeport News: Bouncer Shot

2019-11-10@9:37pm–#Bridgeport CT—According to radio reports, a bouncer was shot in the stomach at the Perfections Lounge at 1603 Barnum Avenue. The shooter fled down Barnum Avenue down Elizabeth Street according to those same radio reports. I’m still waiting on an official report of the shooting last night on Bond Street from police spokesperson Terron Jones and I don’t expect this to be any different. It’s not me or the Connecticut Post he is not reporting to but you, the taxpayer who is not being properly informed, and just 4 days after election day….