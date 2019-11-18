Bridgeport News: GBT Bus Sideswipes Car

Around 1025hrs, on Fairfield Ave/Andover St, 911 reports a MVA between a parked GMC Canyon and a Greater Bridgeport Transportation bus New Flyer. The driver of the bus was a 58 year old male. The other driver of the parked car was a 86 year old male. The GBT bus side swiped the occupied parked car. The bus was occupied by three passengers, one of which was taken to the hospital for treatment. Also, the driver of the parked vehicle was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The bus driver was given a written warning for the incident so far. This case will be hand to the traffic division to review any video footage.

