Bridgeport News: Man Shot

Police UPDATE: Around 2:03pm, 911 reports shots fired near the 1400th block of Stratford Ave. Shortly after a male victim was reportedly transported by a private vehicle to Hollister Ave where he was reportedly push out of the vehicle in front of a Police overtime officer. The victim was reportedly shot in the abdomen and transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR. The seriousness of his injuries are unknown at this time. Police personnel found several shell casings near 1400th block of Stratford Ave. detectives are investigating.

2019-11-18@12:02pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man flagged down a man shot in the chest on Hollister Avenue in front of the Jettie S. Tisdale School; however, the shooting is thought to have occurred up the block in the 1500 block of Stratford Avenue. Detectives are on scene investigating.