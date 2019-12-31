Bridgeport City Services Holiday Schedule

Bridgeport, CT – In observance of New Year’s Day, trash, recycling, and brown bag collection will be delayed by one day. The transfer station will be closed, Wednesday January 1st, 2020.

The Transfer Station is owned and operated by the City of Bridgeport to provide the community access to environmentally responsible disposal and recycling services. The facility is open to the public year-round; Monday-Saturday, 7AM-3PM.

For a list of acceptable items, please see the Transfer Station Rules & Regulations at Bridgeportct.gov/TransferStation.

This press release was made possible by: