2019-12-04@9:49pm–#Fairfield CT–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Report of a rollover accident on the Merritt Parkway northbound in “no man’s land” between exits 42 and 44. State police are escorting Fairfield first responders down the wrong way in the southbound side so it’s safe to assume the highway is shut down.

