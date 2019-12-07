Westport Mailer

(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department has received a number of inquiries from our residents relative to recent mailings and telephone calls made by the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police soliciting charitable contributions to their organization. Specifically these inquiries have been in regard to whether there is a direct affiliation between the Westport Police Department and the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police as it relates to these fundraising efforts.

As the mailer sent by the Fraternal or Police is somewhat ambiguous in stating “protecting your home in Westport” and for the purpose of clarification, we ask that you please note the following information relative to this matter. Although the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police is a legitimate charitable organization which does work to support various law enforcement related causes around the state, this organization has absolutely no direct affiliation with the Westport Police Department or its various internal groups. With that being said, those wishing to donate to this organization should do so with the complete information that any contributions made are not received by and do not directly benefit the Westport Police Department in any way.

It is also important to note that the Westport Police Department does periodically conduct fundraising drives related to the Westport Police Union, Westport Police Benevolent Association, Westport Police Scholarship Foundation, Westport Police Athletic League and Westport Police Department K9 Unit. These fundraising efforts will always be clearly marked or otherwise stated as originating from these various entities that are in fact directly affiliated with this agency. Please also note that all of these groups are privately funded in all or part through donations from the public, and any contributions made do go directly to support them.

This press release was made possible by: