Fairfield News: Burglary

2020-01-18 @ 2:56am–#Fairfield CT—Alberto Rosado, DOB 07/15/1989, of 713 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with: Burglary 1 st Degree, Larceny 3 rd Degree, Burglary 3 rd Degree, Larceny 6 th Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Larceny 1 st Degree, Larceny 6 th Degree, Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License.

A police investigation showed that around 2:56am on 01/18/2020, Rosado entered an unlocked vehicle parked on South Benson Road Fairfield, CT, stole a pair of sunglasses from the vehicle, and then used the remote garage door opener to open the garage to a house on South Benson Road. Rosado entered the home, and stole over $6,000 worth of items from inside the home. The homeowners woke up during the burglary, and obtained a description of the suspect, which was relayed to police. Fairfield Police then observed a male who fit the description of the burglary suspect operating a 2019 blue Honda Fit on Old Post Road around 3:36am. Police learned the Honda Fit was a stolen vehicle out of Bridgeport, CT. Police attempted to stop the sole operator of the vehicle, who engaged police in pursuit. The operator did not stop the vehicle, so police ended the pursuit.

Later in the morning, detectives gathered further evidence related to the suspect’s

whereabouts, conducted surveillance, and were able to positively identify the suspect as

Alberto Rosado.

Police followed Rosado, who drove to a Citgo gas station located at 2505 North Avenue, and Rosado was detained without incident. We learned Rosado did not have a valid driver’s license, and was found to be in possession of a cell phone, which police determined was stolen and belonged to the victim of the stolen Honda Fit. Police developed probable cause that Rosado was the operator of the vehicle police had pursued in the Honda Fit earlier that morning, and he was placed under arrest, and transported to Fairfield Police Headquarters to be booked for criminal charges.

A search of Rosado’s vehicle, as well as his residence, yielded several items determined to be stolen from the burglary at South Benson Road. In addition, Rosado was issued a Misdemeanor Summons for the motor vehicle charges. Rosado’s bond was set at $250,000, and he was issued a court date to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 01/31/2020.

On 01/19/2020, Rosado’s bond was reduced by the Bail Commissioner to $150,000. Rosado remains in custody at Fairfield Police Headquarters. It should be noted that Rosado is also a suspect of a similar burglary that occurred on Riverside Dr. on 01/17/2020.