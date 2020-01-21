#Bridgeport CT–On October 6, 2019 a female Sacred Heart University student reported to police that she believes she was the victim of a sexual assault. The victim reports that she was intoxicated in the early morning hours of October 6, 2019 and believes that a male she identified as Nicholas Otto-Bernstein (7/17/99) had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The victim also told police that a nude photograph of her was circulated online through the mobile application Snapchat. The victim reports that this photograph was taken without her consent. Investigators were able to determine that Otto-Bernstein took the nude photograph of the victim and disseminated it online to other students. Detectives did not have probable cause to charge Otto-Bernstein with sexually assaulting the victim. Detectives did have probable cause for, and obtained a warrant for Otto-Bernstein’s arrest charging him with the following:

53a-189a(a)(2)(A) Voyeurism 53a-189c Unlawful Dissemination of an Intimate Image and 53a-189b Dissemination of Voyeuristic material

Otto-Bernstein, who resides in New York City, turned himself into detectives on January 10, 2020.