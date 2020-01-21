Bridgeport News: Car Thief Doesn’t Get Too Far UPDATE

2020-01-21@9:30pm–In a story we were first to tell you as it was happening, a Bridgeport Police Officer was parked on Capitol Avenue when a dark colored sedan went racing by. After a brief pursuit, the suspect stopped the car and bailed on foot as the car rolled into another vehicle stopped at that light at Park Ave. Suspect was caught by responding units on Cleveland East of Lincoln a few minutes later. Just as he was apprehended, another BPD unit that were responding to assist, was flagged down on Madison Ave by an Hispanic male saying his company car was just stolen. It turned out to be the car BPD had stopped. The passenger of the vehicle that was struck at the light had unknown injuries and refused medical attention. Their car sustained minor damage to the passenger side.

The suspect was identified as Austin Carr, of Bridgeport (DOB: 06/07/1998). He was arrested and charged with the following:

14-222 RECKLESS DRIVING 14-224(b)(3) EVADE RESP-INJURY/PROP DAMAGE 53a-109 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD DEG 53a-123 LARCENY 2ND DEG 53a-167a INTERFERE WITH OFFCR/RESISTING (2 counts)