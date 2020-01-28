US Senator Murphy On Increased Violence

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, on Monday made the following statement regarding the recent escalation of violence in Yemen:

“The recent escalation of violence in Yemen is deeply troubling, especially the Houthi missile attacks on mosques and civilian areas. All sides must de-escalate immediately, adhere to the cross-border truce, and work through the political process to bring us closer to ending this brutal war and humanitarian crisis,” said Murphy. “This is a critical moment when Yemen could lose the window of opportunity for negotiations and return to fighting. That would be a loss for both sides, as well as for the United States and broader regional security.”

Murphy continued: “For months, I have been begging the State Department to get more directly involved in political negotiations in Yemen. They have regrettably and largely stayed on the sidelines. Now is the moment for the highest levels of the Trump administration to engage directly.”

In November, Murphy called the Riyadh Agreement a positive step to avert fracturing in Yemen.

