I received this email but didn’t immediately post because not many in our viewership have Comcast. But at 11:30pm I got a phone call. Why call so late and scare viewers thinking something happened to a loved one? Way to go State of CT!

We have received reports from COMCAST (Voice Over IP) phone customers may be having difficulties dialing 9-1-1 emergency number across the state.

If you have an emergency please try 911 first. If you experience difficulties placing a 9-1-1 emergency call and have a 9-1-1 emergency,

you can use a mobile device or please contact your local police or fire department by dialing their local number.

You can also use TEXT-TO-911 from your mobile device.

Thank You