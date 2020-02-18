Bridgeport News: Emergency Measures For Houses of Worship

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport announced that emergency preparedness instructions will be offered to places of worship at Messiah Baptist Church, 210 Congress Street Bridgeport CT. On February 25, 2020 from 6:30PM to 8PM, information will include how to effectively plan and prepare for all types of hazards.

The instructions will be presented by Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby and Bridgeport Police Lieutenant Paul Grech. Topics include: emergency plans, natural hazards preparedness, active aggressor planning, and evacuations.

“Bridgeport is rich with diversity including an abundance of churches and places of worship throughout the city. This Preparedness Program is a free service offered by our Emergency Operations Center with the Police Department – that I hope members of our community clergy will take advantage of,” stated Mayor Ganim. “Having a plan is the best defense or tool in any hazardous or critical situation that may save lives or mitigate damage.”

Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby stated, “We offer these types of trainings in our school systems and for local Bridgeport businesses. Sending photos and a layout of the business or church facility so that emergency responders have accurate information to help get in fast and bring resolve to any issues is crucial.”

Interested religious leaders may register to participate by calling the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport, 203-334-1121.

This press release was made possible by: