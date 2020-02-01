Bridgeport News: Man Charged For Attempted Murder After Stabbing

At 1039hrs the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a call from a party indicating two persons known to each other were in a dispute in the area of the 300th and 400th block of Myrtle Ave. BPD arrived on scene to find a person with stab wounds, that party was immediately transported to the hospital by AMR. At approximately 1042hrs, the BPT ECC received a call of a party at the 500th block of Park Avenue with stab wounds and acting out of control. That party was identified and arrested on-scene as Terrell Culver of Bridgeport who was responsible for the incident on Myrtle Avenue. He was transported to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds by AMR.

Terrell Culver D.O.B 02/16/1972 is charged with 53a-49 Criminal Attempt @ 53a-54a Murder and 53a-59 Assault In The First Degree. A bond was then set at $100,000 dollars.

Terrell Culver is still under BPD guard and under arrest at the hospital due to his injuries and could not be processed at this time, so no mug shot is available. No further information is available at this time.

