2020-02-01@#Bridgeport CT–#Fairfield CT– Fairfield and Bridgeport both received a call for a man in a black wetsuit on a white board. Nothing was found from the marina inlet in Fairfield to the Fayerweather Yacht Club on Brewster Street. There was however a black labrador dog splashing near a white pipe at St. Mary’s By The Sea. After an exhaustive search, it was called off.