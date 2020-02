2019-01-31@10:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– Shot spotter has been very busy. 1st activation at Shelton and Kossuth Street with two shots fired. Then, Jane and Kossuth Street with 15 shots fired followed up by Park and Arctic Street with 6 shots fired. A gray Jeep may be responsible. No one or anything reported hit. Hospitals are checking clear of gunshot victims.

