Bridgeport News: Fire Destroys Home

3:51am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to 1072 Stratford Avenue for a structure fire. When Ladder 6 arrived they found heavy fire on the left side of the building which quickly engulfed the structure. At 4am a second alarm was transmitted as the fire extended into the third floor and then through the roof. At 4:20am the evacuation tones sounded indicating to firefighters to exit the building and that firefighters were only to make an exterior attack on the fire, just in time as they reported all four sides of the building were engulfed and there was a collapse of the structure. At 5:05am firefighters reported the bulk of the fire was out. Mutual aid was provided by surrounding towns to staff the unmanned fire stations.

The American Red Cross is helping two families – five adults with assistance to meet the families’ immediate needs. Responders included: Ivette Ruiz and Frank Casella. The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire. In addition, a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more was provided.

Special Thanks to Garth Trotto for providing an excellent timeline of events for this article.