Ganim Gets Webster Bank Arena For Hospital Overflow

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announced today that he approved the Emergency Plan with the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Management to stage Webster Bank Arena as the site for hospital overflow. The activation of this plan will provide hospitals in Connecticut with an Alternate Care Site for patients if there is a surge or patient overflow due to Coronavirus.

The Alternate Care Site at the Arena will be equipped with 128 beds and various medical equipment to care for ambulatory or mild symptomatic patients. The City of Bridgeport Emergency Management reports that we can expect to see the arrival of equipment to the Arena by this Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Activation and administration for the alternative healthcare facility would be overseen by the State Emergency Operations Center with assistance by the National Guard as needed.

“Bridgeport is in a unique situation being so close to New York City with Fairfield County being Connecticut’s epicenter for Coronavirus, representing 2/3 of our state’s positive cases. In the last week, two of our residents succumbed to the virus, and the number of positive Coronavirus cases in Bridgeport tripled,” stated Mayor Ganim. “We need to take as many proactive measures as we can to support government and healthcare officials by ensuring that emergency plans are in place to stay ahead of further devastating effects and support the healthcare system.”

