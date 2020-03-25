SBA Offering Low-Interest Federal Disaster Loans to Impacted Businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is now accepting applications for low-interest, disaster-relief loans to provide working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Businesses can apply for loans of up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 3.75% for terms of up to thirty years. To apply for assistance, please click here https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

.

To view the SBA webinar that describes how to apply for an economic injury disaster loan, click here

https://www.cedf.com/workshops/recordedpresentations/#disaster

To view a presentation that provides step by step instructions on how to complete an SBA loan application, click here

https://www.cedf.com/Customer-Content/www/CMS/files/SBA_Economic_Injury_Disaster_Loan.pdf