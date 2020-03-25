Connecticut Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais has called on insurers to immediately institute a grace period for insurance premium payments in light of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The emergency public health measures have contributed to a loss of income for both consumers and businesses,” said Commissioner Mais. “It is imperative that we all work to maintain the security that insurance provides when consumers need it most.”

In Bulletin IC-40 released today, the Connecticut Insurance Department is requesting that all admitted and nonadmitted insurance companies that offer any insurance coverage in Connecticut — including, life, health, auto, property, casualty and other types of insurance —immediately provide consumers with at least a 60-day grace period without interest or penalty to pay their insurance premiums. Institutions that receive regular payments from insurance companies are encouraged to offer insurance companies the same forbearance those companies are offering their consumers.

“A grace period will allow policyholders who may need help due to circumstances beyond their control additional time to pay and avoid a coverage lapse or cancellation,” said Commissioner Mais.

This requested grace period is intended to be applied to premiums due after the initial premium has been paid to secure coverage. It is not intended to change the terms of the issued policy or be considered a forgiveness of the premium.

In addition, the Insurance Department asked insurers to take steps to include consumer-friendly and convenient methods of payment, such as online options, to eliminate the need for in-person office visits and better protect the safety of workers and customers.

Insurers, brokers, and agents with questions on Bulletin IC-40 can contact the department directly by email at cid.pc@ct.gov.

For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, including guidance and other resources, visit ct.gov/coronavirus

Consumers with questions about their insurance can contact the department, by:

Email at insurance@ct.gov.

Ask a question or file a complaint online .

Call the Consumer Helpline at 800-203-3447 or 860-297-3900.

