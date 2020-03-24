Important Resources for Workers During COVID-19 Challenges

The CT Department of Labor now has important information on unemployment benefits and frequently asked questions related to COVID-19 on their website at www.ctdol.state.ct.us/
DISASTER LOANS
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved CT’s request asking the federal agency to issue a declaration that will enable Connecticut’s small business owners to receive economic injury disaster loans. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Connecticut that have been negatively impacted by the global COVID-19 outbreak are now eligible for disaster relief loans of up to $2 million from the SBA.
Small businesses can learn more about the program and apply for financial assistance at www.sba.gov/disaster or call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955.
Small businesses with questions about this SBA loan program or other assistance provided at the state-level can call 860-500-2333 to speak directly with a Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) representative.
How to Apply For A Disaster Loan
Visit the SBA website on Disaster Loans here
The Three-Step Process: Disaster Loans (en Espanol)
Also of note for businesses, The CT Department of Revenue Services has extended filing deadlines for certain annual state business tax returns. More on that here: https://portal.ct.gov/
