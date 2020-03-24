Important Resources for Workers During COVID-19 Challenges

The CT Department of Labor now has important information on unemployment benefits and frequently asked questions related to COVID-19 on their website at www.ctdol.state.ct.us/ DOLCOVIDFAQ.PDF . More help available at filectui.com . This includes information for workers and information employers can share with their employees.

DISASTER LOANS

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved CT’s request asking the federal agency to issue a declaration that will enable Connecticut’s small business owners to receive economic injury disaster loans. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Connecticut that have been negatively impacted by the global COVID-19 outbreak are now eligible for disaster relief loans of up to $2 million from the SBA.

Small businesses can learn more about the program and apply for financial assistance at www.sba.gov/disaster or call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955.

Small businesses with questions about this SBA loan program or other assistance provided at the state-level can call 860-500-2333 to speak directly with a Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) representative.

How to Apply For A Disaster Loan

Visit the SBA website on Disaster Loans here

The Three-Step Process: Disaster Loans (en Espanol)

TAX FILING DEADLINES

Also of note for businesses, The CT Department of Revenue Services has extended filing deadlines for certain annual state business tax returns. More on that here: https://portal.ct.gov/ DRS/News—Press-Releases/2020/ 2020-Press-Releases/Effective- Immediately-DRS-Extends- Filing-Deadline-for-Certain- Annual-State-Business-Tax- Returns

