Department Of Housing Changes

(Hartford) – The Connecticut Department of Housing (DOH) announced today that it has waived its policy of waiting thirty (30) days to implement an income change for the rental assistance program and federal section 8 vouchers. For the next 90 days, families already participating in the programs will have immediate adjustments for rental payment.

DOH has also increased our rapid exit and rapid rehousing funding by $735,000 to assist individuals and families leave shelters and find permanent housing. For homeless individuals over the age of 60, DOH has provided funding for 100 hotel rooms to serve 200 elderly homeless. The goal of these hotel rooms are to separate those who are most at risk from communal living situations. There is a collaboration with other state agencies, the CAN system, hospitals, hotels, and municipalities to ensure that there is enough shelter, isolation, and quarantine space to help slow the spread of the virus.

“I’m aware that many individuals and families are going to be facing financial hardship due to the loss of jobs. By making the rental payment adjustments, I hope to ease that hardship. Our homeless population continues to be among those that are most vulnerable throughout the state, they remain a priority. We will continue to move as swiftly as possible to preserve the health and safety of those we serve in order to flatten the curve,” said Seila Mosquera-Bruno, Commissioner of Housing.

