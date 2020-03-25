Willinger, Willinger & Bucci Law Firm Announces Expansion Into Shelton

Willinger, Willinger & Bucci is expanding its full-service law firm into Shelton, reflective of the robust economy along the Route 8 Corridor as well as a growing client base in the region.

The law firm will maintain its traditional presence in Bridgeport, Connecticut’s largest city, at 1000 Lafayette Boulevard.

“This is a natural evolution for our firm,” says senior partner Charles J. Willinger Jr., a Super Lawyers recipient in the areas of business litigation, commercial real estate and zoning, who has negotiated numerous real estate transactions valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. “The Route 8 Corridor represents an enhanced service base while maintaining our long-established client foundation in the Fairfield County.”

WW&B will occupy 8,800 square feet on the 5th Floor of 1000 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. The law firm features 11 highly qualified and experienced attorneys renowned for handling a broad range of legal fields including significant commercial real estate transactions, land-use development, employment and labor law, personal injury and family relations.

The year 2020 marks the firm’s 30th anniversary with senior practitioners enjoying 47 years in the legal profession.

“This is by no means the end of our time in the great city of Bridgeport where we have practiced law for 47 years,” says senior partner Thomas W. Bucci who served as a two-term mayor of Bridgeport. “Bridgeport will always be our home. We will maintain our Bridgeport office at 1000 Lafayette Boulevard, conveniently located off Route 8 and I-95, Downtown.”

Bucci’s considered one of the preeminent legal minds in the area of employment and labor law in both state and federal courts with representation in the private and public sectors.

“This expansion unifies our Bridgeport regional clientele with an emerging business market, the type of synergy that fits our service areas,” says Bucci.

In addition to Charles Willinger and Bucci, Ann Marie Willinger, Bradd Robbins and Toni Marie Gelineau serve as partners.

Associates are Athan S. Mihalakos, Heidi C. McGee, Diane M. Lord, Mark M. Middlen, James A. Lenes and Christopher M. Cerami.

About the law firm:

In an era of declining customer service, Willinger, Willinger & Bucci, P.C. differentiates itself by challenging the trend. We offer the optimal combination of service, tenacious advocacy and relationship building to achieve results. Clients trust our commitment to these principles, as well as our integrity and recognized ability to practice law to the highest standards. Consequently, a high percentage of our clients remain with us year after year as their individual and business needs evolve. We treat each case as if it is our most important case, because it is.

The firm is listed in the Martindale-Hubbell Bar Registry of Preeminent Lawyers, which comprises the top 5% of firms awarded the coveted AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell. As the highest obtainable rating, the AV denotes preeminent legal ability and high ethical standards.

Service areas:

Personal injury/accidents, employment and labor law, divorce/family relations, and commercial litigation, land use/zoning, real estate transactions, bankruptcy.

We also represent clients in: