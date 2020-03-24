Bridgeport News: Dirt Bike Crash

POLICE UPDATE:

On March 24, 2020 at approximately 5:33 pm Bridgeport Patrol Officers responded to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of East Main Street and Stillman Street.

A 26 year old Bridgeport man, identified as Ricardo Ruiz, was traveling northbound on East Main Street operating a blue and white 2013 Yamaha “enduro” style motorcycle. As the motorcycle approached the intersection of East Main Street and Stillman Street a Bridgeport man, operating a red 2006 Nissan Altima, was traveling eastbound on Stillman Street. As the Nissan Altima travelled across East Main Street, the car and motorcycle collided. The Nissan came to a stop on Stillman Street just east of its intersection with East Main Street. The operator of the Nissan Altima has been identified as 23 year old Elisee Kouakou.

This collision caused the operator of the motorcycle to be ejected and land in the street at the northeast corner of East Main Street and Stillman Street. The motorcycle was located on Stillman Street, just a few feet east of the intersection.

The operator of the Yamaha motorcycle was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The operator of the Nissan Altima was not injured and is cooperating with police.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team has responded to conduct further investigation. Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division (Officer Judson Brown) at 203-576-7640.

8:06pm–UPDATE: East Main Street has reopened.

2020-03-24@5:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– East Main at Stillman Street is closed due to a crash involving a dirt bike. It appeared that the police took one person into custody.