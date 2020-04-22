AG Wants Communication Shutoffs Suspended

#Hartford, CT– Attorney General William Tong today joined a bipartisan group of 25 attorneys general led by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery urging the telecommunications industry to make further commitments to protect consumers who are struggling financially as a result of COVID-19 and in calling upon the FCC for support.

“As much of our lives, from work to family dinners, move online, it is vital to our economy and well-being that we stay connected,” Attorney General Tong said. “Connecticut and her sister states commend the FCC and these companies’ for suspending of shutoffs for 60 days but we all know that the economic ramifications will last well beyond that. That’s why I and 24 other attorneys general are asking for that suspension to be extended to 90 days and include customer support like reasonable payment plans and education on COVID-19 related services.”

On March 13, 2020, the FCC announced that many companies had pledged for 60 days to (1) not terminate service to residential or small business customers for nonpayment; (2) waive late fees; (3) open Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them. These commitments are commendable, but 60 days is not enough.

In their letter, the Attorneys General ask that the companies:

extend the FCC pledge an additional 90 days,

use fair and reasonable payment plans,

reconnect previously disconnected customers,

expand data caps, and

educate their customers on the COVID-19 related services they are providing and about COVID-19 related scams.

Attorney General Tong is joined in signing this letter by the attorneys general of North Carolina, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Delaware, Guam, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

