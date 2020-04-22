Commissioner Warns Insurers

Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais warned all life insurers doing business in Connecticut to refrain from asking applicants about exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“The state of emergency has already placed undue hardship on families and businesses during this pandemic. Families need the security that life insurance brings and any new barriers to coverage must be avoided,” said Commissioner Mais. “Some carriers may want to know if people applying for coverage have self-isolated due to symptoms, or been tested for the disease or diagnosed with it. That won’t be allowed in Connecticut.”

In a Department Notice

, the Connecticut Insurance Department issued guidance to all insurance companies offering Life Insurance coverage in Connecticut are advised that any life insurance application form filed for review should not include questions related to COVID-19, including questions about being quarantined. Any life insurance application form filing that contains such questions will not be approved.

Consumers, insurers and brokers with questions can contact the department directly by email at cid.pc@ct.gov or by calling the Department at 800-203-3447 or 860-297-3900.

For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, including guidance and other resources, visit ct.gov/coronavirus .

Consumers with questions about their insurance can contact the department, by:

Email at insurance@ct.gov. Ask a question or file a complaint online Call the Consumer Helpline at 800-203-3447 or 860-297-3900. Sign up for e-alerts to get the latest news, warnings and rate changes that may affect your premium.

Download consumer FAQs on health, homeowner and auto coverage.Use the Department’s Speakers Bureau for public events.

Visit our Web site and follow the Department on Facebook and Twitter.

This press release is made possible by: